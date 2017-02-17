Quantcast
Bill Number   Sponsor Description Status HB 95 McGaugh Changes the collateral source rule to limit plaintiffs’ claimed medical expenses to the amounts actually paid for medical care. Comm. vote on 2/22 (S) HB 153 Corlew Changes standards for courts to admit testimony from expert witnesses. Passed House HB 156 Corlew Requires arbitrators, not courts, to decide the validity of arbitration agreements in employment disputes. Introduced HB 333 DeGroot Requires disclosure of information ...
