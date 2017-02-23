Former assistant U.S. attorney joins Armstrong

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Former assistant U.S. attorney Cristian M. Stevens has joined Armstrong Teasdale. Stevens’ practice primarily focuses on complex commercial litigation and appeals, and federal investigations. Stevens served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. He was recognized by the U.S. Attorney General for heading the federal investigation of the Aug. 9, 2014, shooting of ...