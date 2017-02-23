Quantcast
Former assistant U.S. attorney joins Armstrong

By: Staff Report February 23, 2017

Former assistant U.S. attorney Cristian M. Stevens has joined Armstrong Teasdale. Stevens’ practice primarily focuses on complex commercial litigation and appeals, and federal investigations. Stevens served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. He was recognized by the U.S. Attorney General for heading the federal investigation of the Aug. 9, 2014, shooting of ...
