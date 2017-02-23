Quantcast
High court ruling limits international reach of patent laws

By: Associated Press February 23, 2017

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with California-based Life Technologies Corp. in a patent infringement case that limits the international reach of U.S. patent laws. The justices ruled unanimously that the company's shipment of a single part of a patented invention for assembly in another country did not violate patent laws. Life Technologies supplied an enzyme used ...
