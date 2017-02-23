Quantcast
Justices side with Michigan girl in dispute over service dog

By: Associated Press February 23, 2017

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with a 13-year-old Michigan girl with cerebral palsy who spent years battling school officials for the right to bring her service dog — a goldendoodle named Wonder — to class. The justices ruled unanimously that federal disability laws might allow Ehlena Fry to pursue her case in court without first ...
