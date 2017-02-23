Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Kansas woman wins on legal malpractice claim

Kansas woman wins on legal malpractice claim

By: Jessica Shumaker February 23, 2017

A Kansas woman received a $35,000 jury verdict in her legal malpractice suit against a Kansas City attorney and his firm. The Feb. 8 verdict followed three days of trial in Jackson County Circuit Court. Nine of the 12 jurors agreed on the verdict. The plaintiff, Zelma Locke, of Kansas City, Kansas, filed suit in 2015 against ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo