Kansas woman wins on legal malpractice claim

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Kansas woman received a $35,000 jury verdict in her legal malpractice suit against a Kansas City attorney and his firm. The Feb. 8 verdict followed three days of trial in Jackson County Circuit Court. Nine of the 12 jurors agreed on the verdict. The plaintiff, Zelma Locke, of Kansas City, Kansas, filed suit in 2015 against ...