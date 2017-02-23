Missouri Senate advances prescription drug monitoring bill

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Missouri got one step closer Wednesday to establishing a prescription drug monitoring program after a heavily-debated measure that would track when prescriptions for controlled substances are written and filed advanced in the Senate. On a 20-13 vote, Senators gave initial approval for a program designed to prevent so-called doctor shoppers from going to multiple doctors to ...