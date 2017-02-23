Quantcast
Home / Local / Missouri Senate advances prescription drug monitoring bill

Missouri Senate advances prescription drug monitoring bill

By: Associated Press February 23, 2017

Missouri got one step closer Wednesday to establishing a prescription drug monitoring program after a heavily-debated measure that would track when prescriptions for controlled substances are written and filed advanced in the Senate. On a 20-13 vote, Senators gave initial approval for a program designed to prevent so-called doctor shoppers from going to multiple doctors to ...
