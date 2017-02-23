Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Mnuchin says goal is to pass tax reform by August

Mnuchin says goal is to pass tax reform by August

By: Associated Press February 23, 2017

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday the administration is committed to getting major tax reform legislation through Congress by August. He predicted that President Donald Trump's economic proposals will be able to boost growth significantly to annual rates above 3 percent. Mnuchin said that tax reform is the administration's top economic priority and the goal is ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo