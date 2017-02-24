Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Judge: 1 additional accuser can testify at Bill Cosby trial

Judge: 1 additional accuser can testify at Bill Cosby trial

By: Associated Press February 24, 2017

A judge will let only one other accuser testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial to bolster charges that the actor drugged and molested a woman at his estate near Philadelphia. The pivotal ruling Friday by a Pennsylvania judge means prosecutors cannot call 12 other women to try to show that the 79-year-old comedian has a ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo