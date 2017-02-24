US high court to weigh case from Missouri on pre-emption

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling on the limits of federal pre-emption will be on the hot seat Wednesday before its national counterpart. The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments over whether Missouri law allows insurers who cover federal employees to claim portions of their beneficiaries’ personal injury settlements. Twice, the Missouri Supreme Court ...