Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Vulnerable Dems lay low as town hall angst rages

Vulnerable Dems lay low as town hall angst rages

By: Associated Press February 24, 2017

From Montana to West Virginia, the nation's most vulnerable Senate Democrats are avoiding town hall meetings as their Republican counterparts get pummeled by an energized electorate frustrated with President Donald Trump's early agenda. Some Democrats prefer to connect with constituents over the telephone or using social media. Others are meeting voters in controlled environments with limited ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo