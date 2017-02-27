Building a diverse workforce about more just than hiring

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

As businesses become more globalized, workplace diversity has become an imperative. Whether it’s a regional law firm or a multinational company, workers and clients alike want to do business with and work for an organization that reflects a range of views and backgrounds. “There’s increasing demand to have diverse teams of lawyers,” said John Frisch, chairman ...