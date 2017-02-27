Quantcast
Home / National / Judge rules Bill Cosby case to be decided by outside jury

Judge rules Bill Cosby case to be decided by outside jury

By: Associated Press February 27, 2017

A jury from outside the Philadelphia suburbs will be brought in to decide the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby, a judge ruled Monday, rejecting a defense request to move the trial itself because of worldwide media reports that brand the actor a "serial rapist." Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill said jurors will remain sequestered during ...
