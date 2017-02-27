Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Judge rules Bill Cosby case to be decided by outside jury
A jury from outside the Philadelphia suburbs will be brought in to decide the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby, a judge ruled Monday, rejecting a defense request to move the trial itself because of worldwide media reports that brand the actor a "serial rapist." Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill said jurors will remain sequestered during ...