Judge rules Bill Cosby case to be decided by outside jury

A jury from outside the Philadelphia suburbs will be brought in to decide the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby, a judge ruled Monday, rejecting a defense request to move the trial itself because of worldwide media reports that brand the actor a "serial rapist." Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill said jurors will remain sequestered during ...