Supreme Court upholds disclosure requirement for issue ads
The Supreme Court has upheld a requirement that forces groups to say who is paying for issue advertising directed at candidates in an approaching election. The justices on Monday affirmed a lower court decision in a case involving ads that mention candidates but don't call for the election or defeat of one. The case involved a Colorado ...