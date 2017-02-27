Quantcast
Supreme Court upholds disclosure requirement for issue ads

Supreme Court upholds disclosure requirement for issue ads

By: Associated Press February 27, 2017

The Supreme Court has upheld a requirement that forces groups to say who is paying for issue advertising directed at candidates in an approaching election. The justices on Monday affirmed a lower court decision in a case involving ads that mention candidates but don't call for the election or defeat of one. The case involved a Colorado ...
