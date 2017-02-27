Supreme Court upholds disclosure requirement for issue ads

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Supreme Court has upheld a requirement that forces groups to say who is paying for issue advertising directed at candidates in an approaching election. The justices on Monday affirmed a lower court decision in a case involving ads that mention candidates but don't call for the election or defeat of one. The case involved a Colorado ...