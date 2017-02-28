Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Court disbars former legislator

Court disbars former legislator

By: Catherine Martin February 28, 2017

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday disbarred Lee’s Summit attorney and former Missouri legislator Dennis Bonner for misappropriating client funds as well as more than $55,000 in third party funds. The court had filed an interim suspension against Bonner in April. According to the discipline file, Bonner had multiple incidents involving not paying clients their settlement funds ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo