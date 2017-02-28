Court disbars former legislator

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday disbarred Lee’s Summit attorney and former Missouri legislator Dennis Bonner for misappropriating client funds as well as more than $55,000 in third party funds. The court had filed an interim suspension against Bonner in April. According to the discipline file, Bonner had multiple incidents involving not paying clients their settlement funds ...