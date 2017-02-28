Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Supreme Court commission solicits public input

Supreme Court commission solicits public input

By: Jessica Shumaker February 28, 2017

The Missouri Supreme Court’s Commission on Racial & Ethnic Fairness held its second in a series of four feedback sessions Tuesday at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. The group, established in 2015 by Chief Justice Patricia Breckenridge, is seeking public input on initial actions and recommendations taken by the commission as it works ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo