Trump election has parallels to Andrew Jackson’s presidency

It was an ugly, highly personal presidential election. An unvarnished celebrity outsider who pledged to represent the forgotten laborer took on an intellectual member of the Washington establishment looking to extend a political dynasty in the White House. Andrew Jackson's triumph in 1828 over President John Quincy Adams bears striking similarities to Donald Trump's victory over Hillary ...