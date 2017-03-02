Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Florida looks to expand ‘stand your ground’ immunity

Florida looks to expand ‘stand your ground’ immunity

By: Associated Press March 2, 2017

Florida doesn't just want to let people stand their ground, it also wants to make the state prove they didn't commit violence in self-defense before taking them to trial. Florida has been seen as a leader in giving citizens immunity in cases of self-defense, its "stand your ground" law serving as an emotional point of debate ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo