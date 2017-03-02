Quantcast
Verdicts & Settlements

Jackson County judge awards $100 million in Boy Scout molestation case

By: Catherine Martin March 2, 2017

A Jackson County judge on Tuesday entered a $100 million verdict against a former Boy Scout master accused of molesting a scout. “We are delighted for our client who finally had his day in court and has finally received some validation that what happened to him all those years ago is wrong,” said Randall L. Rhodes, ...
