Arrest made in national threats to Jewish community centers

A former journalist fired for making up details in stories is behind at least eight of the scores of threats made against Jewish institutions nationwide, and a bomb threat to New York's Anti-Defamation League, in an effort to harass and vilify his former girlfriend, federal officials said Friday. Juan Thompson, 31, was arrested in St. Louis ...