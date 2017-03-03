Quantcast
Home / Local / Jeb Bush: School choice is in Missouri’s future

Jeb Bush: School choice is in Missouri’s future

By: Associated Press March 3, 2017

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush says Missouri's public education system could use some upgrades, and he suggested Thursday that lawmakers look to the Sunshine State for examples. The former presidential candidate met with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and lawmakers to discuss a slew of school choice measures moving through the state Legislature. A longtime school choice advocate, ...
