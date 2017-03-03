Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Mischief in the Capitol as GOP rebels stir up trouble

Mischief in the Capitol as GOP rebels stir up trouble

By: Associated Press March 3, 2017

The Capitol is suddenly awash with trouble-makers and rebels — and that's just the Republicans. Whatever GOP unity was produced by Donald Trump's victory in November has all but disappeared, and Republican leaders are confronting open rebellion in their ranks as they try to finalize health care legislation. In the Senate, a trio of conservatives that's been ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo