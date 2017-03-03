Mischief in the Capitol as GOP rebels stir up trouble

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Capitol is suddenly awash with trouble-makers and rebels — and that's just the Republicans. Whatever GOP unity was produced by Donald Trump's victory in November has all but disappeared, and Republican leaders are confronting open rebellion in their ranks as they try to finalize health care legislation. In the Senate, a trio of conservatives that's been ...