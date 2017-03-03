Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
UPDATE: Kansas City settles chemist’s suit for $500,000
The Kansas City Council has agreed to pay $500,000 to settle an employment suit from a Water Services Department employee. The settlement comes on the heels of a $150,000 verdict for LaDonna Nunley, a chemist for the city. Nunley sued the city in 2015, making claims of age, sex and race discrimination and hostile work environment. She alleged ...