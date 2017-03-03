UPDATE: Kansas City settles chemist’s suit for $500,000

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Kansas City Council has agreed to pay $500,000 to settle an employment suit from a Water Services Department employee. The settlement comes on the heels of a $150,000 verdict for LaDonna Nunley, a chemist for the city. Nunley sued the city in 2015, making claims of age, sex and race discrimination and hostile work environment. She alleged ...