Home / Verdicts & Settlements / UPDATE: Kansas City settles chemist’s suit for $500,000

UPDATE: Kansas City settles chemist’s suit for $500,000

By: Jessica Shumaker March 3, 2017

The Kansas City Council has agreed to pay $500,000 to settle an employment suit from a Water Services Department employee. The settlement comes on the heels of a $150,000 verdict for LaDonna Nunley, a chemist for the city. Nunley sued the city in 2015, making claims of age, sex and race discrimination and hostile work environment. She alleged ...
