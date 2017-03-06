Glesner Fines appointed UMKC Law interim dean

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Barbara Glesner Fines has agreed to serve as interim dean of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, the university’s provost announced Monday. Barbara A. Bichelmeyer, UMKC provost and executive vice chancellor, said in a statement the university has “complete confidence in Barbara’s ability to provide strong and effective leadership for the school as we ...