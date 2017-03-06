Quantcast
Glesner Fines appointed UMKC Law interim dean

By: Staff Report March 6, 2017

Barbara Glesner Fines has agreed to serve as interim dean of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, the university’s provost announced Monday. Barbara A. Bichelmeyer, UMKC provost and executive vice chancellor, said in a statement the university has “complete confidence in Barbara’s ability to provide strong and effective leadership for the school as we ...
