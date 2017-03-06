Out-of-state worker can’t bring suit in Missouri

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Missouri courts do not have personal jurisdiction over a suit from an out-of-state plaintiff against his out-of-state employer that alleges out-of-state injuries, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. In the 6-0 decision, the court made permanent a writ of prohibition blocking the circuit court from exercising jurisdiction in the case of Russell Parker, of Indiana, against ...