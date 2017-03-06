Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Out-of-state worker can’t bring suit in Missouri

Out-of-state worker can’t bring suit in Missouri

By: Allyssa D. Dudley allyssa.dudley@molawyersmedia.com March 6, 2017

Missouri courts do not have personal jurisdiction over a suit from an out-of-state plaintiff against his out-of-state employer that alleges out-of-state injuries, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. In the 6-0 decision, the court made permanent a writ of prohibition blocking the circuit court from exercising jurisdiction in the case of Russell Parker, of Indiana, against ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo