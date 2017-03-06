Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Out-of-state worker can’t bring suit in Missouri
Missouri courts do not have personal jurisdiction over a suit from an out-of-state plaintiff against his out-of-state employer that alleges out-of-state injuries, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. In the 6-0 decision, the court made permanent a writ of prohibition blocking the circuit court from exercising jurisdiction in the case of Russell Parker, of Indiana, against ...