River flooding case starts in KC

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A trial focused on the federal government’s management policy for the Missouri River started Monday in Kansas City. The suit was filed in 2014 in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington. The plaintiffs include more than 300 landowners from six states whose properties stretch along the river from Kansas City to Bismarck, North Dakota. They ...