Supreme Court sides with defendant claiming jury race bias

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that racial bias in the jury room can be a reason for breaching the centuries-old legal principle of secrecy in jury deliberations. The court ruled 5-3 in a Colorado case in which a juror reportedly tied defendant Miguel Angel Pena Rodriguez's guilt to his Hispanic heritage. The juror's statements came to light ...