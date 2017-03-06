Quantcast
Home / National / Supreme Court sides with defendant claiming jury race bias

Supreme Court sides with defendant claiming jury race bias

By: Mark Sherman Associated Press March 6, 2017

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that racial bias in the jury room can be a reason for breaching the centuries-old legal principle of secrecy in jury deliberations. The court ruled 5-3 in a Colorado case in which a juror reportedly tied defendant Miguel Angel Pena Rodriguez's guilt to his Hispanic heritage. The juror's statements came to light ...
