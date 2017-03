Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A 71-year-old St. Louis man who suffered a fracture to his hip area after tripping over a gate stop on a city sidewalk has settled a claim with the property owner’s insurer for $140,000. Joseph J. Wood Jr. fell in November 2014 in the 3400 block of Potomac Street while walking to a Bible study class, ...