Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / American Indians to protest Trump, pipeline in Washington

American Indians to protest Trump, pipeline in Washington

By: Associated Press March 7, 2017

American Indians from across the country are bringing their frustrations with the Trump administration and its approval of the Dakota Access oil pipeline to the nation's capital Tuesday, kicking off four days of activities that will culminate in a march on the White House. Tribal members and supporters plan to camp each day on the National ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo