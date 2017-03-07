Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate monuments

Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate monuments

By: Associated Press March 7, 2017

A federal appeals court cleared the way Monday for the city of New Orleans to take down three Confederate-era monuments that have been a source of tension in the Southern city. A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a lower court's refusal to block the removal. The City Council voted ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo