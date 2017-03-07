Sedgwick names KC-based marketing officer

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Sedgwick announced that Maggie T. Watkins has joined the firm as its chief marketing officer. She is based in the firm’s Kansas City office. Watkins is a past chair of the international Legal Marketing Association and has extensive experience with marketing for professional services companies. The Sedgwick law firm is based in San Francisco but moved its ...