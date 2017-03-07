Quantcast
Sedgwick names KC-based marketing officer

By: Staff Report March 7, 2017

Sedgwick announced that Maggie T. Watkins has joined the firm as its chief marketing officer. She is based in the firm’s Kansas City office. Watkins is a past chair of the international Legal Marketing Association and has extensive experience with marketing for professional services companies. The Sedgwick law firm is based in San Francisco but moved its ...
