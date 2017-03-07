Woman receives $100K settlement after rush-hour collision

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A southwestern Illinois woman injured in a rush-hour, rear-end collision on Interstate 270 in south St. Louis County has settled a claim with the other driver’s insurer for $100,000. Bambi Eilers, who was 42 at the time, was stopped behind a pickup truck on I-270 near Missouri Route 21 at 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2014 ...