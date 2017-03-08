Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Gorsuch: A high court pick whose writing is down to earth

Gorsuch: A high court pick whose writing is down to earth

By: Mark Sherman Associated Press March 8, 2017

When Justice Antonin Scalia backed out of a book project with writing partner Bryan Garner, the justice recommended who might take his place. Neil Gorsuch was first on this list. Experts who spend time examining the writing of the nation's top judges say it's not hard to see why the veteran jurist would recommend the man ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo