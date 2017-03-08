WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they a risk?

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

WikiLeaks has published thousands of documents that the anti-secrecy organization said were classified files revealing scores of secrets about CIA hacking tools used to break into targeted computers, cellphones and even smart TVs. The CIA and the Trump administration have declined to comment on the authenticity of the files. Prior WikiLeaks releases, which divulged government secrets ...