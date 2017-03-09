ACLU sues state over public defender system

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The ACLU of Missouri filed a lawsuit Thursday against the state alleging that it has failed to meet its constitutional obligation to provide indigent defendants with meaningful representation. “A defective public defender system leads to more appeals, trial delays and higher incarceration cost. All that money could be saved if that state did its constitutional duty ...