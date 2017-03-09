Family wins settlement after Legionnaire’s Disease death

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A case involving a man who apparently died of Legionnaire’s Disease after showering at a hotel has been resolved with a $1.5 million settlement. “The CDC was onsite at the hotel, took samples, confirmed Legionella bacteria existed in the bathroom faucets and showerheads, which included the room in which they stayed,” said James A. Hansen of ...