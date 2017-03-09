Quantcast
Hawaii files lawsuit over Trump’s revised travel ban

By: Associated Press March 9, 2017

Hawaii has become the first state to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, saying the order will harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students. Attorneys for the state filed the lawsuit against the U.S. government Wednesday in federal court in Honolulu. The state had previously sued over Trump's initial travel ban, ...
