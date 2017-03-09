Quantcast
Megan Phillips elected to bar board

By: Staff Report March 9, 2017

The Missouri Bar Board of Governors has elected Megan Phillips to fill a District 11 vacancy on the board. Phillips was selected from 19 members who were nominated. Phillips, senior appellate judicial clerk for the state, served on the board from 2008-2010. Phillips has also served on the Young Lawyers’ Section Council, on both the diversity and ...
