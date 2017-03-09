Quantcast
Home / Local / New nonprofit plans to advocate for Greitens and his agenda

New nonprofit plans to advocate for Greitens and his agenda

By: Associated Press March 9, 2017

A newly formed nonprofit will be able to advocate for Gov. Eric Greitens and his agenda while accepting unlimited donations and without having to disclose who is making the contributions. The organization, A New Missouri Inc. will promote the governor's agenda and will be backed "by people who care deeply about seeing the agenda enacted here ...
