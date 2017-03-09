Quantcast
St. Patrick’s parade planners to reconsider gay veterans ban

By: Associated Press March 9, 2017

The organizers of Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade have scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday to reconsider their vote to bar a gay veterans group from participating. The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which organizes the parade, and representatives of OutVets met Wednesday, said Ed Flynn, a council member who voted to allow the gay ...
