Trial by fire: Lawyer’s pants set ablaze during arson case

A Miami defense attorney is feeling the heat after his pants caught fire Wednesday after he told jurors during arguments in an arson case that his client's car spontaneously combusted and wasn't intentionally set. As he started speaking to the jury, Stephen Gutierrez, 28, said he noticed his pocket began to feel hot. "When I checked my ...