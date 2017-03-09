Quantcast
Trump’s in-house guardrail: White House Counsel Don McGahn

By: Associated Press March 9, 2017

As Donald Trump raged in an Oval Office filled with tense senior aides, he trained his eyes on one in particular: White House Counsel Don McGahn. During the Friday afternoon tirade, which would spill into a Saturday morning tweetstorm, Trump erupted over his attorney general's decision to step out of a sensitive investigation on Russian contacts ...
