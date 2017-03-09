Quantcast
Woman wins $28.9M verdict in suit against health provider

By: Associated Press March 9, 2017

A southwestern Missouri jury has ordered a health provider to pay roughly $29 million to a woman who argued that doctors’ failure to timely diagnose her rare disorder made her reliant on a feeding tube.

Greene County jurors last week sided with Emilee Williams of Springfield in her 2015 lawsuit against Mercy Clinic Springfield Communities.

Mercy Clinic Springfield Communities is a component of Chesterfield-based Mercy Health.

Mercy Clinic Springfield says in a statement that Williams remains in its prayers as she fights a hereditary disease, and that the health provider will consider its legal options. Mercy Clinic says it believes it provided appropriate care.

The lawsuit said Williams suffered from Wilson’s disease, a disorder that causes copper to accumulate in vital organs.

