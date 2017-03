Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

William Jay Riley, chief judge of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, stepped down March 10 from his position and will be succeeded by Lavenski R. Smith of Little Rock, Arkansas. Riley, of Omaha, Nebraska, served as chief judge since 2010. He will remain in active service on the court. Smith is the first African-American to ...