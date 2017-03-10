ICE frees woman facing deportation after protests

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An Argentine citizen who grew up in Mississippi and was detained after speaking out about President Donald Trump's policies was released from custody on Friday by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Daniela Vargas, 22, was released from a detention facility in Jena, Louisiana, under an order of supervision, according to her attorneys. But her release won't ...