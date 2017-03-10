Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Justice Sotomayor laments perception of judges as political

Justice Sotomayor laments perception of judges as political

By: Associated Press March 10, 2017

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Thursday that she is saddened to see that many people have lost confidence in judges and believe they are political. Sotomayor made the comments while taking questions from law students at the University of California, Berkeley. The school's interim law school dean, Melissa Murray, served as Sotomayor's clerk when ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo