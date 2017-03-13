Defense lawyer still going strong at 94 years old

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A New Jersey lawyer isn't letting his age get in the way of vigorously defending clients with theatrical flare. Frank Lucianna, 94, is still going strong, 66 years after he began his legal career. The decorated World War II veteran and Englewood Cliffs resident has defended murder suspects, politicians, thieves, and drivers facing DWI charges. His signature ...