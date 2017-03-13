Prosecutor, store lawyer say Ferguson video edited for film

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Surveillance video showing Michael Brown in a Ferguson convenience store in the early hours of the day he was fatally shot by a police officer was heavily edited by a documentary film crew, a prosecutor said Monday. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch dismissed the footage from the documentary "Stranger Fruit" during a news conference. ...