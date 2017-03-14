Appeals court finds for employee in misconduct case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Eastern District Court of Appeals affirmed on Tuesday the award of unemployment benefits to a woman terminated for her work absences, finding her employer failed to prove she was at fault for them. In a split opinion, the court sided with Pamela Ausley and the Division of Employment Security over Ausley’s employer, CCL Label (St. ...