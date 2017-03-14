Quantcast
Appeals court finds for employee in misconduct case

Appeals court finds for employee in misconduct case

By: Jessica Shumaker March 14, 2017

The Eastern District Court of Appeals affirmed on Tuesday the award of unemployment benefits to a woman terminated for her work absences, finding her employer failed to prove she was at fault for them. In a split opinion, the court sided with Pamela Ausley and the Division of Employment Security over Ausley’s employer, CCL Label (St. ...
