Few clues on how a Justice Gorsuch would vote on immigration

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

If Neil Gorsuch wins confirmation to the Supreme Court, he could cast the deciding vote on President Donald Trump's travel ban against immigrants from certain countries. But it's far from certain how he would vote. According to an Associated Press review of Gorsuch's rulings, he has not written extensively about immigration policy during a decade on ...