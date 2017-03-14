Quantcast
Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to fight crime

Tight budgets could complicate Sessions’ vow to fight crime

By: Associated Press March 14, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is promising his Justice Department will lead the charge in helping cities fight violent crime, and police chiefs are ready with their wish-lists. More technology to trace guns after shootings. More grant money. More intelligence analysts to help dismantle gangs. More protective gear and equipment. As the head of one police officers' ...
